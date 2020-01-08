Health sector crisis sees heart surgery postponed eight times for Wexford boy, 7

A Wexford boy's heart surgery has been postponed eight times because of the ongoing demands on the health sector.

Trolley numbers have hit record highs this week with 760 people without a bed on both Monday and Tuesday.

Seven-year-old Tommy Kinsella was born with a congenital heart defect and is waiting for a procedure.

His mother Noirin says it was cancelled yet again this week at Crumlin Children's Hospital.

"This time it was that an emergency had come in," she said.

"We're all parents here, we absolutely understand the child in an emergency is a child who needs to be seen to first.

"However, the big issue is because of the staffing issue up there. They should be able to handle their own cases that are planned and handle an emergency that would come in as well.

"We've had cancellations due to bed shortages and emergencies as well on more than just one occasion."