Health sector 'bracing itself' for surge in Covid-19 cases

By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 07:41 AM

Infectious disease specialist Professor Sam McConkey has said he was not surprised by the increase in the number of cases of the coronavirus confirmed yesterday.

The figures follow an exponential curve model he told Newstalk Breakfast and he hopes that in the next five to seven days the number of cases will level off.

“There are going to be significant numbers in the next four to five days. The health sector is bracing itself.”

The staff at testing centres, those carrying out contact tracing, GPs and the hospitals are holding their breath, he added.

If it doesn’t level off, unfortunately we’re going to have to look at additional measures to flatten the curve.

Prof McConkey said there had been an “exceptional response” from the public in general and there had been a “great show of leadership” at political level.

“The vast majority have changed the way we live our lives. I would encourage everyone to get on message with social distancing. That’s very important.”

Prof McConkey warned that imposing aggressive or harsh measures too soon would mean that people would have difficulty following them well. It was better to get everyone on board voluntarily.

