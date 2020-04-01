Health Research Board mobilising 'rapid support' for coronavirus clinical trial

Irish patients are to take part in a coronavirus clinical trial as part of global research efforts to tackle the pandemic.

The Health Research Board says it is mobilising "rapid support" for a clinical trial among Irish patients in Intensive Care Units.

The trial will start enrolling Covid-19 patients from now and will test interventions for coronavirus in critically ill patients.

Alistair Nichol, a UCD Professor and intensive care consultant at St Vincent's University Hospital is leading the trial and says it is the safest way to see if a treatment works.

“Our current treatments are supportive care,” he said.

“And that is the high-quality nursing and doctor care that people get every day in Ireland.

“But there has been a whole load of treatments suggested that my be beneficial or not.

“And we are going to conduct trials to see which treatments are the most effective.

“A trial is really… It’s the safest way to assess whether a treatment works in someone who is unwell with a disease like this.”

