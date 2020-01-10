News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Health Products Regulatory Authority issues warning about two products marketed as herbal sleep aids

Health Products Regulatory Authority issues warning about two products marketed as herbal sleep aids
Picture via HPRA/Twitter
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 03:03 PM

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has issued a warning about two products marketed as herbal sleep aids.

It says 'U-Dream Full Night' and 'U-Dream Lite' have been found to contain an undeclared substance that is similar to zopiclone, which is a prescription-only medicine.

Zopiclone can cause drowsiness, dizziness and abnormal sleep behaviours.

The HPRA is advising anyone who is currently taking either product to consult with their doctor immediately.

In a statement on the HPRA's website, they said: "U-Dream Full Night and U-Dream Lite could cause adverse reactions, including if stopped abruptly."

They added: "Anyone taking either of these products is also advised not to drive, operate machinery or perform other activities requiring mental alertness until they have safely stopped taking this product following consultation with their doctor.

"For those who have purchased either of the products, it is advised that they return it to the store from which it was purchased, or, in the case of an online purchase, contact the website."

These products are not authorised for sale in Ireland, however, the HPRA has become aware that packs have been sold to consumers in Ireland from retail outlets, including health stores.

The HPRA said that "the testing of these products was carried out in Canada and the United States and the products have been recalled from those markets."

They added that an investigation is ongoing.

Wind and rain weather warnings to come into effect this afternoon

