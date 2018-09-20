Home»Breaking News»ireland

Health overspend ‘won’t damage budget plans,’ says Paschal Donohoe

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 03:40 AM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has denied that the expected €600m-plus health service overspend this year will damage his budget plans — despite admitting the system will need a substantial extra cash injection before December.

Mr Donohoe outlined the situation as opposition parties demanded clear answers on how the growing “black hole” in health finances can be addressed without new taxes or frontline service cutbacks.

Speaking to reporters at the opening of a primary care centre in Grangegorman, Dublin, Mr Donohoe said while he accepts there are problems in the health budget, they can be overcome.

Denying his budget plans will have to be curtailed and that either new taxes or fresh service cutbacks are inevitable, he said a supplementary health budget likely to exceed €600m will be made available before December.

Before the summer, I informed the budgetary oversight committee that a supplementary budget will be needed and that after the summer we will confirm the level of that,” he said.

“That is what we will do. It will not influence other choices we make in relation to tax and social welfare.”

Sinn Féin health spokesman Jonathan O’Brien criticised the comment last night.


Related Articles

What we can expect from the Budget with €800m in play

GDP surge gives budget comfort

Some tax concessions but plug budget deficit first

Fianna Fáil favour €5 increase in state pension in budget

More in this Section

Three dogs seized at Dublin port following investigation

Man arrested following heroin seizure in Dublin

Gardaí investigating after shots fired at Dublin house

Activists attend training sessions and now ready to occupy vacant buildings


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

    • 8
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »