NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Health minister's 'story' on repeat smear tests has shifted, Opposition claim

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 03:09 PM

The government is facing further questions over how Health Minister Simon Harris' story has “shifted” around advice he received over offering women free repeat smear tests.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin told the Dáil the “truth matters and the record of the house matters”, as he insisted alarm bells were raised before and when the offer was made by Mr Harris.

He said that the minister's story has “shifted” since January and the Opposition have been seeking answers for three months.

On February 15, the minister had denied receiving official advice, Mr Martin said, but it had since emerged the former clinical director of CervicalCheck Dr Grainne Flannery had made her concerns known.

There had also been meetings between the department of health officials on the day of the announcement and an email had gone from CervicalCheck to the department, Mr Martin noted.

The Cork TD pointed out the former HSE boss Tony O'Brien had disclosed over the weekend that after the public offer had been made in April last year, he had also asked the minister to "walk back" from the offer.

A number of the statements from the minister on the issue were “incorrect”, insisted Mr Martin.

The Opposition concern comes as 80,000 women are now waiting on average of 27 weeks for tests.

READ MORE

Critics of free smear test re-checks pledge are playing politics: Harris

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended Mr Harris, saying the advice and concern were made after the offer of free tests for women.

The most important thing was to "clear the backlog" and the HSE had also now secured extra capacity for testing from laboratories, Mr Varadkar said.

“In my view, he has answered questions already,” he added.

Minister Harris, meanwhile, is set to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee tomorrow to answer further questions on the cervical check scandal.

READ MORE

Taoiseach insists health sector ‘not a black hole’

More on this topic

Health Minister suggests criticism of smear test rollout is ‘politically motivated’

Opposition 'crass' for playing party politics with women's health, says Harris

Harris messages reveal smear test turmoil

Struggle to cope with cervical smear test crisis revealed

More in this Section

Majority of parents don't know how much exercise their kids should be getting

Dublin's population could grow by 150k in three years - adding pressure to housing market

Report says cancer cases could double by 2045

Over 600 arrested for drink-driving in February


Lifestyle

From janties to ugly sandals, would you dare wear these 6 Coachella-inspired festival fashion trends?

Ideal Home Show returns to RDS

Vintage View: Historic kitchen designs, from railway carriages to Bauhaus brilliance

Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my dandruff problem?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »