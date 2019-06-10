News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Health Minister welcomes start of Men's Health Week

By Rebecca Stiffe
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 04:21 PM

Health Minister Simon Harris and Health Promotion Minister Catherine Byrne welcomed the beginning of Men's Health Week today.

The week is celebrated across Europre, the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and many other countries.

Co-ordinated by the Men's Health Forum in Ireland, the week aims to raise awareness of preventable health problems and encourage men and boys to seek help or treatment early.

Mr Harris said: "We know that men are disadvantaged in terms of a number of key health outcomes; for example, smoking, drinking and obesity rates are higher in men, as are suicide rates.

“This is why we published the National Men’s Health Action Plan in 2017 and I welcome this week as an important contribution to men’s health in Ireland.

“It is crucial we continue to support men and boys to engage in healthier lifestyle choices and activities and encourage them to seek help or treatment at an early stage.”

The Men's Health Forum in Ireland are asking people to "'make the time' and 'take the time' to do something realistic and practical that will make a positive difference to the health of both themselves and the men and boys they have contact with and influence over".

Ms Byrne said: "Healthy Ireland, our national framework for action to improve the health and wellbeing of the nation, has a specific focus on addressing health inequalities including those arising as a result of gender.

"I want to join Minister Harris in welcoming the start of Men’s Health Week and I commend the Men’s Health Forum In Ireland, the HSE and the many other partner organisations for their work in promoting positive physical and mental health for men throughout this week and beyond.”

