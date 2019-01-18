NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Health Minister takes on ‘most important job’ after becoming first-time dad

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 03:54 PM

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has announced he has become a father for the first time.

The 32-year-old revealed the happy news on his Instagram page on Friday morning.

The Fine Gael minister posted a picture with his wife, Caoimhe and their baby daughter, Saoirse.

He wrote: “Today I take on my most important job – Dad!

“Caoimhe and I are delighted to welcome our beautiful little daughter into the world.”

He continued: “Who knew you could be so bowled over and blown away.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar congratulated the couple, who got married in 2017.

Mr Varadkar, who celebrates his 40th birthday on Friday, Tweeted: “Big congratulations to @simonharristd and Caoimhe on the birth of their baby girl.”

- Press Association


