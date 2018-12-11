NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Health Minister publishes Implementation Plan for CervicalCheck recommendations

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 03:17 PM

The Health Minister Simon Harris has published the Implementation Plan for the recommendations of the Scally Report on the CervicalCheck Screening Programme.

Mr Harris said it marks a key step in the delivery of the changes recommended by Dr Scally.

Dr Gabriel Scally.

It sets out 126 actions across areas including women's health, organisation and governance, laboratory services and procurement, open disclosure, cancer registration, other screening programmes and resolution.

READ MORE: Public warned about rental scam from person impersonating gardaí

It also deals with open disclosure, cancer registration, other screening programmes and resolution.

The development of the plan was overseen by the CervicalCheck Steering Committee, established by Minister Harris in June to provide oversight and assurance in relation to managing the response to the CervicalCheck issues.

As well as implementing the recommendations, the committee will also progress the implementation of the switch to HPV testing as the primary screening test, along with the extension of the HPV vaccination to boys.


KEYWORDS

CervicalCheckcancercervical cancerIreland

Related Articles

Woman with terminal cervical cancer will 'fight until last breath' for gagging clause ban

Vicky Phelan providing funds to pay for €2,000 test for women seeking access to ‘wonderdrug’

Vicky Phelan reveals she is working on a memoir due out next year

Alan Kelly calls for women with cervical cancer to be given equal access to life-changing drug treatment

More in this Section

Three members of Traveller community lose discrimination case against Killarney hotel

Mentally ill woman made ward of court amid concerns of neglect

Showbiz journalist sues over fall at Helix Theatre

Number of alleged abuse victims and perpetrators trebles in Scouting Ireland review


Lifestyle

5 Christmas foods that go back further than you think – and 1 that doesn’t

Strictly Come Dancing: 7 backstage beauty secrets from Tess Daly’s make-up artist

Christmas visitors, log fires and central heating overload – how will your houseplants survive?

6 natural hangover remedies to save you the morning after the office Christmas party

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »