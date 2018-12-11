Health Minister publishes Implementation Plan for CervicalCheck recommendations

The Health Minister Simon Harris has published the Implementation Plan for the recommendations of the Scally Report on the CervicalCheck Screening Programme.

Mr Harris said it marks a key step in the delivery of the changes recommended by Dr Scally.

Dr Gabriel Scally.

It sets out 126 actions across areas including women's health, organisation and governance, laboratory services and procurement, open disclosure, cancer registration, other screening programmes and resolution.

The development of the plan was overseen by the CervicalCheck Steering Committee, established by Minister Harris in June to provide oversight and assurance in relation to managing the response to the CervicalCheck issues.

As well as implementing the recommendations, the committee will also progress the implementation of the switch to HPV testing as the primary screening test, along with the extension of the HPV vaccination to boys.