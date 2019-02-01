Health Minister pledges ‘personnel changes’ over children’s hospital overspend

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said “there will be personnel changes” and accountability in relation to the overspend of the new National Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday at the Public Accounts Committee, the Secretary General of the Department of Health Jim Breslin said he could not guarantee the hospital will be completed for less than two billion euro.

It was reported that an independent review by PwC, charged with investigating the overspend, will not suggest blame and will deal with the role and accountability of key parties involved, without ascribing blame to individuals.

The estimated cost for the new hospital – which will be located on the campus of St James’s Hospital in Dublin – has risen from an original estimate of €650m.

People will be held to account and there will be governance changes in relation to this, of that there is no doubt, but I don't want any of that to take away from the fact that this project is so important

The terms of reference have been criticised by members of the Public Accounts Committee, including Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane, who has raised concerns that the Secretary General of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform is refusing to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee.

He also accused Mr Harris of hiding behind the review of the cost process carried out by PwC.

Speaking today, the Health Minister said: “Let me be very clear – there will be accountability in relation to this.

“I was very clear on this at the Health Committee as recently as Tuesday.

“Let me even go further – there will be personnel changes in relation to some people involved in the governance structure in relation to this.

“I intend to hold people to account and to make changes in relation to some of the people involved in the management of the project.

“We need to not lose all sense of perspective here, we’re building a children’s hospital for the first time in the history of our state.

“This is a worthwhile project, of course we are frustrated that it’s going to cost more, people will be held to account and there will be governance changes in relation to this, of that there is no doubt, but I don’t want any of that to take away from the fact that this project is so important.”

Mr Harris, who was first informed about the overrun on August 27, said the new hospital must be completed despite what he admitted was a “colossal” cost overrun.

“I can understand the frustration, and you’ve heard from myself and my Government colleagues and no-one is suggesting this is acceptable,” he said.

The review of the rising costs is due to be completed by March 22.

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly criticised the fact there will be “no personal accountability”.

“I find the decision not to hold anyone accountable for this catastrophic failure, utterly bewildering,” he said.

“It’s hard to comprehend how the Government is promising accountability, when their own terms of reference explicitly exclude PWC from identifying any.

“If it weren’t so serious it would be laughable.”

