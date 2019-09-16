Health Minister plans to outlaw tobacco vending machines and sale of e-cigarettes to children

Legislation to outlaw tobacco vending machines and to ban the sale of e-cigarettes to children is to come before Cabinet in the coming weeks.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said he is "extremely concerned" about the number of under-18s who are now vaping and has accused companies of using "disingenuous and unethical" tactics to target children.

Mr Harris has confirmed that he is working on legislation which he intends to progress as a matter of priority.

"I'm extremely concerned about the number of children who are starting to vape. I'm also extremely concerned at the very disingenuous and unethical ways in my view, that companies are targeting children, in terms of the colours, the flavours and the likes. We do know that vaping is dangerous, and therefore, I intend to ban it first for children under the age of 18.

"I intend to bring legislation to Cabinet to do that this month. I also intend to ban the sale of tobacco in vending machines as well in the same piece of legislation.

"I don't believe you should be able to buy tobacco from a vending machine because we know it can make it easier for children and others to access tobacco."

When asked about the powerful tobacco lobby, Mr Harris said he is "absolutely determined" to press ahead with the changes.

Tobacco is killing people, it is causing misery to so many families who are saying goodbye to loved ones early and it's also having a huge impact on our economy. So I don't think moves to make cigarettes less available and less visible are controversial.

Mr Harris added: "I've shown an appetite to take on vested interests in the interest of public health. People told me we wouldn't pass the public health alcohol act. It might have taken 1000 days, but we did."

Separately the Minister for Health is working to extend free GP care to children under the age of eight from next year and all under 10s the following year.

He said: "The government's absolute intention is to make free GP care available to children under the age of 12."

However, Mr Harris said these changes would require new legislation and the Government will also need to agree fees with GPs who will be asked to take on these extra services.

In April of this year the Government reached a new €210m deal with general practitioners. However, Mr Harris said the extension of free GP care would go "above and beyond" what has been already agreed.

"It is my intention, by the end of the year to publish legislation that would introduce free GP care for all children under the age of 12. And that we would phase that in over the next number of years.

"The government's intention is to bring it in for children under the age of eight sometime around the middle of next year.

"I think it makes sense to do one piece of legislation that will just settle the question and that all children under the age of 12 would have free GP care and then the government and governments of the day can phase it in over the next few years," Mr Harris said.