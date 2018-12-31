NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Health Minister confident country has enough GPs prepared to provide abortions

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 03:07 PM

Health minister Simon Harris has described the introduction of abortion services in Ireland from January 1 as “momentous”.

Mr Harris also said he is confident there are enough GPs to provide the service.

Terminations will be available from midnight on Tuesday.

“(It) is really a momentous day,” Mr Harris said.

“Abortion is a very sensitive issue. We’re talking about women in crisis pregnancies… we’re talking about people in very, very difficult situations.

“Up until now… their options have been to travel or to go on the internet.

“All that changes (as of January 1).”

It follows a referendum in May which paved the way for the liberalisation of the country’s strict abortion laws.

Some 66.4% of the electorate voted to repeal an amendment in the Constitution, which effectively banned the termination of pregnancies, and replace it with legislation to introduce abortions up to 12 weeks without restriction.

Mr Harris said about 80% of terminations are likely to take place in local communities and he was satisfied that the 165 GPs who signed up to provide the service is enough to meet demand.

Women will be referred to a new website, MyOptions.ie, and also a new 24/7 helpline offering advice. It will be staffed by counsellors and nurses.

Mr Harris described the new service as “so much better” than what was previously available to Irish women.

“I think it’s momentous that… women and their partners, who face situations… like fatal foetal abnormalities will no longer have to travel abroad to access services.”

- Press Association


