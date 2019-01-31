NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Health Minister concerned about claim woman's details were leaked after she had abortion

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 03:19 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Health Minister Simon Harris has said he is concerned by claims a patient of a Dublin maternity hospital had their private information leaked.

It is alleged a woman who had an abortion was later contacted by a bogus counselling service.

The issue centres on a message being shared by a woman on social media who says she had an abortion at Holles Street.

File photo of Holles Street hospital.

After having a termination and being sent home, the woman said she received a call from a mobile number connected to a counselling service the HSE has previously warned is bogus.

The woman said a man on the other end of the line knew her name and address and became verbally abusive when she asked where he was calling from.

The Health Minister said he is concerned by the allegations and has asked the HSE to investigate the alleged breach of patient information.

READ MORE: INMO needs to figure out what it wants, says DCU professor

Mr Harris said abortion services should be viewed as a normalised part of the health service and women accessing them should not be intimidated or harassed.

The HSE is reminding people looking for advice on unplanned pregnancies to make sure they are dealing with the official My Options service.


KEYWORDS

abortion

Related Articles

Belfast woman tells court of traumatic experience seeking abortion

NI abortion laws incompatible with human rights legislation, Belfast High Court told

Women ‘should not have to leave Northern Ireland for abortion’

Northern Ireland’s abortion laws challenged in High Court

More in this Section

Coveney: Anyone who threatens peace process will not be forgotten

Soccer fan sacked by Irish Rail after conviction for assault at Euros in France wins €24,200 in dismissal action

NI abortion laws incompatible with human rights legislation, Belfast High Court told

'We still have hope': Family of man missing in Malaysia since New Year's Day


Lifestyle

Ordinary lives, special people: Writer and actor Marie Jones

A question of taste: Rory Nolan

Interesting body of work coming to Cork

Learning Points: Driving towards equality getting us nowhere fast

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »