Health Minister concerned about claim woman's details were leaked after she had abortion

The Health Minister Simon Harris has said he is concerned by claims a patient of a Dublin maternity hospital had their private information leaked.

It is alleged a woman who had an abortion was later contacted by a bogus counselling service.

The issue centres on a message being shared by a woman on social media who says she had an abortion at Holles Street.

File photo of Holles Street hospital.

After having a termination and being sent home, the woman said she received a call from a mobile number connected to a counselling service the HSE has previously warned is bogus.

The woman said a man on the other end of the line knew her name and address and became verbally abusive when she asked where he was calling from.

The Health Minister said he is concerned by the allegations and has asked the HSE to investigate the alleged breach of patient information.

Mr Harris said abortion services should be viewed as a normalised part of the health service and women accessing them should not be intimidated or harassed.

The HSE is reminding people looking for advice on unplanned pregnancies to make sure they are dealing with the official My Options service.