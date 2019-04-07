NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Health Minister called to clarify awareness of HSE ban on recruitment and overtime

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 07, 2019 - 08:57 PM

Health Minister Simon Harris is being called on to clarify if he was aware of a temporary ban of recruitment and overtime in the HSE.

The Labour Party published details of a letter outlining the policy in a bid to control this year's budget.

Health spokesperson for the Labour Party Alan Kelly said he wants Mr Harris to address a number of questions surrounding the policy.

He said: "We need more doctors, more nurses, more consultants, more specialists and more and that this is stopped immediately.

"He also needs to clarify was there discussions with the unions on this, who would bitterly oppose it and finally, the relationship with the HSE and his department and himself also need to be outlined in relation to this because we need to find out if he was aware of it and if he was aware of it, why didn't he stop it before now?"

