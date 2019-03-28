NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Health Minister announces €500,000 policy for Sexual Assault Treatment Units

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 04:06 PM

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has welcomed a new funding, staffing and policy package for Ireland's nurse-led Sexual Assault Treatment Units (SATUs).

The €500,000 package was announced today by the Health Minister Simon HArris as part of a process following representations by the INMO on behalf of SATU nurses.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: Sexual assault treatment is specialist work, undertaken with great sensitivity and commitment by our members. Ireland’s six units are led and staffed by exceptionally dedicated nurses.

“Sadly, the workload in this area has been increasing in recent years. The 25% increase in funding is welcome, and the INMO are glad to see the government take on board policy changes which will make a real difference both to frontline staff and those who find themselves in need of this service.

“There remain outstanding issues, but this is a strong starting point, and will make a measurable difference in the sector.”

