Health Minister announces €500,000 policy for Sexual Assault Treatment Units

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has welcomed a new funding, staffing and policy package for Ireland's nurse-led Sexual Assault Treatment Units (SATUs).

The €500,000 package was announced today by the Health Minister Simon HArris as part of a process following representations by the INMO on behalf of SATU nurses.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: Sexual assault treatment is specialist work, undertaken with great sensitivity and commitment by our members. Ireland’s six units are led and staffed by exceptionally dedicated nurses.