Health Minister adds two new appointees to HSE board

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has announced the appointment of two new members to the Board of the HSE.

The new appointees are Brendan Lenihan, with expertise in financial planning and management, and Fergus O’Kelly, Clinical Professor in general practice and family medicine.

Mr Lenihan is a former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland. He is a national Trustee of Pieta House and is also Chair of the Board of Trustees of Good Shepherd Cork.

Professor O'Kelly is a retired family physician who formerly practised in Rialto, Dublin. He is also a former president of the Irish College of General Practitioners.

The positions had been advertised through the State Board Process operated by the Public Appointments Service.

The board will be the governing body of the HSE and will be accountable to the Minister for Health for the performance of its functions.

This is detailed in the Health Service Executive (Governance) Bill 2018, which is set to be enacted shortly. The board has held an informal meeting in advance of its commencement into law, which is expected by the end of June.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: “I am pleased to confirm the names of two additional appointees to the Board of the HSE, chosen for excellence and leadership in their fields.

“The establishment of the Board is essential in strengthening HSE governance and reforming our health service as we implement Sláintecare. I look forward to working with the board and the new CEO Paul Reid in this regard and ensuring we deliver a high-quality service for our patients.”

The new appointees announced today will join Ciarán Devane, announced as Chair of the HSE Board in September 2018, along with eight other members.