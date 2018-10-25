Home»Breaking News»ireland

Health Minister accused of turning down meeting with 10 pro-life TDs

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 12:53 PM

Pro-life TDs have criticised the Health Minister for refusing to hear their concerns over the proposed abortion legislation.

The second stage of the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill was passed by TDs earlier this week and now moves to committee stage where amendments will be considered.

A group of 10 TDs claim they sought a meeting with Simon Harris and were turned down.

TD Peter Fitzpatrick, who recently resigned from Fine Gael, is critical of his former party’s stance.

"The government is going to spend a minimum of €12 million upgrading hospitals, etc. Where's that money going to come from?

"At the moment, the waiting lists in the hospitals is a very serious situation.

I think this government has got everything completely and utterly wrong.

"I did ask Minister Harris to meet us and sit there and raise our concerns and he hasn't done that.

"Do you call that a fair democracy? I don't."

