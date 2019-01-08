Health festival encourages early start to fitness regime

Parents of children as young as six months are being encouraged to get them involved in the first free health and wellbeing festival of its kind in Cork this weekend.

The HSE’s Priscilla Lynch with Terence MacSwiney Community College students Sean Harris, Michael Normoyle, and Clodagh O’Riordan ahead of the Free Health and Wellbeing Festival in Cork.

The WellComm event in Terence MacSwiney College, Knocknaheeny, has linked up with an Operation Transformation 5km walk on Saturday to promote positive health and wellbeing options for the wider community.

Organisers say you are never too young to make the right health choices and they have even lined up events for expectant mothers and babies as young as six months old.

It is hoped that the event, organised by the HSE’s Cork Kerry Community Healthcare division in partnership with Cork Local Sports Partnership and local community groups, will also show that you do not have to join a gym — there a range of free and readily available options on your doorstep.

“A key aim of the event will be to start a new conversation about people’s health and wellbeing, and to support people to think about, and make positive changes to their life,” said Priscilla Lynch, head of service in health and wellbeing in the HSE’s Cork and Kerry Community Healthcare region.

“The message is all of us can lead a healthier, fitter life by tapping into what’s available locally. We want to encourage people to think of the basics, to flag the resources that are available, and to support families making those choices.

“Rather than making big, radical changes to your daily routine, you can get where you want to go through lots of little alterations.”

The event starts with the 5k walk at 10am from Terence MacSwiney College, along a Slí na Sláinte route taking in Nash’s Boreen, Fairhill, Churchfield and Harbour View Road. Afterwards, the school will host free health screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, body mass index and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, healthy-cooking workshops, with dentists and smoking cessation officers on hand.

There will be a focus on mental health too with workshops on mindfulness and information stands on the range of supports.

The Cork Sports Partnership advised people to register for workshops including Little Athletics and Staying Fit for the Future, on thewellbeingnetwork.ie/wellcomm.