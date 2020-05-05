Health experts not being pressured by politicians to ease restrictions - Chief Medical Officer

There is no split between the government and the country's health experts, nor is there any pressure being exerted by politicians to ease restrictions, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland hit 1,339 as another 23 deaths were reported.

A further 211 new cases were reported, making a total of 21,983 cases of the virus in Ireland.

Dr Holohan said reports that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had advised the government that over-70s should cocoon until August, but had been overruled by cabinet, were "inaccurate".

"That's an inaccurate reading of the meeting," he said.

"There might be some misinterpretation that cocooning might stay in place until phase five (of the roadmap to reopening the economy - due on August 10), but that's certainly not our view."

Dr Holohan echoed the words of Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who said that cabinet working relationship with NPHET was "fantastic".

He said that the idea that discussions between NPHET and the government were "openly hostile" was confusing.

"Dr Ronan Glynn (Deputy CMO) and I went and gave a briefing to cabinet on the disease, we were asked reasonable, sensible questions and the meeting ended.

"Then I saw characterisations of the meeting - and I know why they happen - but as far as I'm concerned, I haven't come across any tension between us and a group of ministers.

"I haven't experienced any of what's being reported or any of the pressure being applied to us which has allegedly informed our decisions."

Dr Holohan said that the plan did not "constitute the whole set of decisions" and that it reflected a framework, from which decisions will be made.

He said that as time goes on and further decisions need to be made on easing or increasing restrictions, he is confident in the relationship between the NPHET and government.

It's worked well so far - we've given advice to the minister who brings the advice to government and we've seen government respond to that advice.

"We will continue to do that as we move through that next phase, there are more considerations, and we give public health advice government based on that range of considerations.

"It is not our role, in spite of how it has been characterised elsewhere in media, to make decisions that are societal decisions, that are decisions for government to make.

"Government is there to make decisions based on advice, and from a range of different considerations.

"So the public health advice that we give will be framed as being on public health grounds, with public health assessments that relate to our expertise and our areas of responsibility. Government at that point in time will have other considerations at play in any given decision that it has to make. And, and that's a normal part of decision making."

Dr Holohan also said that he anticipates advising that non-surgical facemasks be recommended from May 18, but urged against the public "rushing" to buy them.

"It was one of the things we signalled on Friday. We do in principle see a role for masks in the community - which are not surgical grade, not healthcare masks and not the kind to be used by healthcare workers or on health advice.

"But we do see a role for them in certain settings and we're doing some work as a part of easing of certain restrictions.

"Our message is don't rush out now and wear face coverings, but we do think they will have a role and will set that out on May 18."