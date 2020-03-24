Health expert hopes Ireland will show Europe how to response to Covid-19

A global health expert, Professor Anthony Costello, has said he hopes Ireland will show Europe how a response to Covid-19 should be coordinated.

“I fear that London is going to be like Italy and Wuhan,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Prof Costello, who is a former senior official at the World Health Organisation, is now professor of Global Health and Sustainable Development at University College London.

The UK did not follow WHO advice to mobilise communities, test for cases, trace their contacts and quarantine at the start of the outbreak and moved too slowly. It was going to have to police physical distancing better, he added.

Prof Costello said he was worried about testing in the UK and warned that it was going to be very difficult to catch following the previous ‘herd immunity’ policy.

The first priority must be testing and protecting health workers, he said.

Prof Costello praised the approach of the Irish government, saying it had taken positive steps and implemented strong policies.