Health chief warns against 'hurtful' and 'completely untrue' Covid-19 stories on social media

The HSE's chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, has spoken out against false stories being spread around coronavirus on social media.
It comes as the country sees its highest number of deaths in a day since the start of the pandemic.
The deaths of 17 people, four women and 13 men, were announced in tonight’s daily Covid-19 press briefing, where Dr Henry urged those responsible to consider the effect of the false stories on the families of patients.
“Since the beginning there have been a great deal of stories, the great majority of which are not true,” he said.
“I want to emphasise how hurtful these are to families and to friends and people who are ill and well.
“We all have heard stories over the past few weeks that have been completely untrue and very distressing to people.
“It’s easy for people to put these stories on Twitter without any consideration for the impact it might have on the families and friends of people who are ill.”
