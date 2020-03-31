Health chief says public must keep up sacrifices to drive down infection rate

The chief executive of the Health Service Executive has appealed to the public to keep up their sacrifices to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Paul Reid tweeted: “I’m always an optimist and all of your sacrifices are helping. They really are. But it is far too early to be a trend. So a special plea to everyone to keep it going. In the HSE, we will continue to scale up to help us tackle the worst, as best we can.” (PA Graphics)

It comes as experts on the National Public Health Emergency Team welcomed data showing the infection rate has dropped from 33% to 15% since restrictions on public life were first introduced earlier this month.

Leading epidemiologist Professor Philip Nolan said it would be another seven to 10 days before it could be determined whether the latest clampdown on movement, imposed by the Government on Friday night, had helped to further cut the infection rate.

Ireland’s death toll rose to 54 on Monday, following the report of eight more deaths.

A total of 295 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Republic, the highest daily total so far, bringing the overall number to 2,910.

Monday also saw the Government formalise an agreement with private hospitals to use all of their facilities during the Covid-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, thousands of people who have lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic are due to receive their first benefit payment today.

The Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment was introduced two weeks ago and 389,000 people applied for the payment.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024