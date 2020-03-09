News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

'Health before profit' - Former Dublin Lord Mayor pleads with Govt to cancel St Patrick's Day parades

'Health before profit' - Former Dublin Lord Mayor pleads with Govt to cancel St Patrick's Day parades
St Patrick's Day parade, file photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 06:44 AM

A former Lord Mayor of Dublin wants the capital's St Patrick's Day Parade postponed, to avoid the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Christy Burke said say if the government doesn't call a halt, he will ask council management to pull support.

Yesterday parade organisers in Whitegate and Blarney in Co Cork said their events couldn't go ahead - with Midleton, Cobh and Youghal already called off.

Cllr Christy Burke says he has been "inundated with phone calls" from concerned constituents.

"They are nearly afraid to go out," he said. "One woman last night said she hopes nobody turns up for the parade.

"We're not spoiljoys," he said, adding he was "genuinely concerned" with the amount of calls he has received and the anxiety in the community.

At the end of the day, it is health before profit.

READ MORE

HSE chief ‘can’t dispute’ report that 1.9m could get Covid-19 here as two more cases confirmed

More on this topic

HSE chief ‘can’t dispute’ report that 1.9m could get Covid-19 here as two more cases confirmedHSE chief ‘can’t dispute’ report that 1.9m could get Covid-19 here as two more cases confirmed

Dr Adaora Okoli: Coronavirus spread shows no lessons learned from ebola outbreakDr Adaora Okoli: Coronavirus spread shows no lessons learned from ebola outbreak

Two new Covid-19 cases in Ireland; Five new cases in the North Two new Covid-19 cases in Ireland; Five new cases in the North

Third UK death from coronavirus confirmed Third UK death from coronavirus confirmed


TOPIC: Coronavirus