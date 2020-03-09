'Health before profit' - Former Dublin Lord Mayor pleads with Govt to cancel St Patrick's Day parades

A former Lord Mayor of Dublin wants the capital's St Patrick's Day Parade postponed, to avoid the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Christy Burke said say if the government doesn't call a halt, he will ask council management to pull support.

Yesterday parade organisers in Whitegate and Blarney in Co Cork said their events couldn't go ahead - with Midleton, Cobh and Youghal already called off.

Cllr Christy Burke says he has been "inundated with phone calls" from concerned constituents.

"They are nearly afraid to go out," he said. "One woman last night said she hopes nobody turns up for the parade.

"We're not spoiljoys," he said, adding he was "genuinely concerned" with the amount of calls he has received and the anxiety in the community.