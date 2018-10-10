Home»Breaking News»ireland

Health authority warns of global shortage of epipens

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has been notified of a global shortage of adrenaline auto-injectors.

The devices are carried by those who have severe allergies, and serve as emergency treatment for anaphylactic reaction.

Also known as an epipen, the HPRA say there are limited supplies of some specific adrenaline injectors.

The HPRA is advising patients and their carers to familiarise themselves with injectors they have not used, or to contact a pharmacist or doctor.

The HPRA says that it has been notifies of a shortage of the following products:

  • Jext 150mcg Solution for Injection in Pre-filled Pen PA1255/006/001

  • Anapen Junior 0.15mg Solution for Injection PA1072/001/001

For more information, visit the shortages section of the HPRA website.

