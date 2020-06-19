News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Health authorities urge people to take 'personal responsibility' as two more die from Covid-19

Health authorities urge people to take 'personal responsibility' as two more die from Covid-19
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 05:25 PM

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has announced that another two people have died from Covid-19.

It brings the total death toll from the virus in the country to 1,714 after two other deaths were denotified by the HPSC.

There were also another 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of midnight on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,368 in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “The importance of people exercising their own judgement and taking personal responsibility in protecting themselves and others cannot be overstated at this crucial point in the pandemic.

“Handwashing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette, face coverings and knowing the symptoms of Covid-19 - and what to immediately when experiencing symptoms - is how every individual can equip themselves to live safely as restrictions are eased.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Gov.ie/health and HSE.ie should continue to be the key sources of information on public health measures for Covid-19.

“Additionally, the new Covid-19 dashboard is a useful tool for anyone who wants to more about the disease in the community around them. Great progress has been made but the virus is still circulating and, as the World Health Organisation has said, the biggest threat now is complacency."

READ MORE

No new coronavirus cases in 15 counties last week — and fewer than 5 in Cork

More on this topic

Govt extends ban on evictions and rent increases into JulyGovt extends ban on evictions and rent increases into July

Spike in Covid-19 cases at hotspot popular with Irish tourists risks Algarve reopening plansSpike in Covid-19 cases at hotspot popular with Irish tourists risks Algarve reopening plans

Yoga studios call for government to reduce VAT rate to save industryYoga studios call for government to reduce VAT rate to save industry

'Fire-fighting' coronavirus contact tracing hub in UCC stood down for now'Fire-fighting' coronavirus contact tracing hub in UCC stood down for now

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up