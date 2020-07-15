'He was on top of the brief': IFA president disappointed to learn of Cowen sacking

The president of the Irish Farmers Association Tim Cullinan has said that he was disappointed to learn of the sacking of the Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen.

Mr Cullinan told Midlands 103 that he had been impressed with Mr Cowen’s grasp of his portfolio when they met.

“He was on top of the brief.”

"This is a critical time for farmers" he added and he was willing to work with whoever is appointed to the position of Minister for Agriculture.

The key issue was the €50m compensation package for beef farmers for losses they suffered in the spring.

“We were working on a plan to get that money out to farmers. The Minister (Cowen) had committed to getting that money out in August.

“We want to ensure that money is got out as speedily as possible. I will have to take it up with the new Minister.”

Mr Cullinan said he had not been briefed prior to the sacking of Mr Cowen and the first he learned of it was on social media on Tuesday night.

“I feel sorry for the Cowen family and for the situation Barry has found himself in and I want to wish them the best.”