'He was my rock': Cork mother of three speaks of loss of husband in workplace accident

Annie and the late Brian McGrath and their three children. Picture via Annie McGrath/96FM
By Olivia Kelleher
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 02:59 PM

A mother of three has spoken of the immense pain she and her children have suffered since her husband was killed in a workplace accident last month.

Annie McGrath became a widow in August when her husband Brian fell whilst repairing the ceiling in Kildorrery National School in North Cork.

Brian (39) fell 10ft to the ground on August 16. He was rushed by ambulance to CUH where he died on August 22.

Annie, who is from Mitchelstown, Co Cork told the Opinion Line on Cork’s 96FM that Brian was working to get the school ready for opening when tragedy struck.

She is now a single mother to children Katie (14) Kiara (12) and nine-year-old Tyler.

Katie suffers from severe anxiety and is practically blind while Kiara is severely autistic and non-verbal.

Kiara is still in nappies and requires around the clock care whilst Annie says Tyler feels the burden of responsibility now that his dad is gone.

Tyler has no problems and is great. He's kind and is a bundle of energy. He feels a lot of responsibility on his shoulders now that his dad is gone.

Annie said it is hard to explain to the two girls about the loss of their dad.

"Kiara doesn't grasp it at all because obviously she's nonverbal so she doesn't know or understand what is happening. But she was Brian's best friend and she cannot talk or tell how she feels.

"Her cries are different now. I look at her and feel she does not know what has happened. I even think it might be better as she doesn't feel the pain and I wonder what it would be like not to feel the pain."

Annie says the support of her family and friends is getting her through her darkest hour.

"But I am minding myself. I cannot break because of the girls. It's all kinda blurry but I will get there. I have to. There is no other option".

Annie said she and Brian dealt with all life had to throw at them.

"We got on with it, me and Brian - he was my rock. He was always there. He was a big man, a strong man. He would have celebrated his 40th birthday on the Friday we had his month's mind Mass on his birthday, which we celebrated that night because that is what he would have wanted".”

She said Tyler told her he had to step up because he was now the "man of the house.”

While there is a Go Fund Me page set up by her sister-in-law Annie says she does not expect people to contribute.

If people contribute, I want to say thank you, but all I ask is that people pray for my children.

Find a donation link here.

