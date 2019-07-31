'He was a great father': Two men jailed for involvement in gang murder of Vincent Ryan

Two men have been jailed for a total of 20 years for helping a criminal gang murder Vincent Ryan in Dublin in 2015.

36-year-old Paul O'Beirne from Colepark Drive in Ballyfermot was sentenced to 9 years.

Jeffrey Morrow, 37, of Burnell Court in Coolock was sentenced to 11 years.

The court heard they facilitated a criminal organisation by providing and destroying the car used in the murder of Vincent Ryan.

Vincent Ryan

The 25-year-old victim was shot in the head after dropping his partner and daughter at her home.

Mr Ryan was a brother of Real IRA leader Alan Ryan.

"Myself and my family are grateful for the justice that was served today for Vincent," Vincent Ryan's partner, Kelly Smyth, said outside the court after the sentencing.

I am happy that it is all over and for myself and my daughter I just want to get on with the rest of my life.

"I'd like to thank everybody that was involved in bringing justice to Vincent today.

"He was a great father, he was a great man.

"We were looking forward to the rest of our lives together and sadly that was cut short."