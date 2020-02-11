News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'He told the doctor it does him good' - Man caught growing cannabis to treat his diabetes jailed

'He told the doctor it does him good' - Man caught growing cannabis to treat his diabetes jailed
File photo.
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 06:00 PM

A 45-year-old man caught cultivating cannabis at his home in Kanturk has been jailed for one year as the sentencing judge said he was not going to sanction the man’s belief that cannabis was a useful medication for him.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed the sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today.

Gavin Ryan admitted cultivating cannabis at Ballymacmurragh, Kanturk, on November 4, 2018.

Ray Boland, defence barrister, said the accused had five plants growing at the time and was self-medicating with cannabis for health issues that he had.

Garda William Hosford said the gardaí obtained a warrant to search the home of the accused in November 2018.

In an upstairs bedroom they found a tent being used as grow-tent for cannabis and it contained five plants, three of which were mature.

Downstairs in the fridge the gardaí found two jars of cannabis herb that had been dried.

The street value of the cannabis herb was €1,600 and the plants were worth €2,400, according to Garda Hosford.

Gardaí then questioned Ryan about the drugs seizure.

READ MORE

Art teacher's employment status case sent back to Labour Court for reconsideration

“He admitted setting up a grow-tent and harvesting the cannabis,” Garda Hosford said.

The accused had four convictions for having drugs for his own use, one for cultivating cannabis and two historical convictions dating back to 1998 for having drugs for supply.

More recently he got community service as a penalty for offences including cultivation.

Gavin Ryan was self-medicating with cannabis for health issues that he had, including treatment for diabetes.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “He is not an addict, he is dedicated. He told the doctor it does him good.”

Ray Boland, defence barrister, said the accused kept himself to himself and never came to the attention of gardaí for selling cannabis, it was always for his own use. He said the 45-year-old lived alone.

Mr Boland repeated that the use of the cannabis was as a medicine.

The judge said: “The day for posters was last Saturday.” In his judgement he said the accused was very entrenched in his beliefs about the use of drugs.

“He continues on his own way – that is great but it is not legal. I am more or less being asked to give it a say so, which I am not going to do. A custodial sentence is necessary.”

READ MORE

Multiple collisions in mid-west as hail and sleet sweep across the area

More on this topic

Art teacher's employment status case sent back to Labour Court for reconsiderationArt teacher's employment status case sent back to Labour Court for reconsideration

Murder trial jury hears Patricia O’Connor's husband had reported her missing when he knew she was deadMurder trial jury hears Patricia O’Connor's husband had reported her missing when he knew she was dead

Ex-monk admits abusing boys at boarding school he was sent to after telling Church of previous child sex abuseEx-monk admits abusing boys at boarding school he was sent to after telling Church of previous child sex abuse

Mannix Flynn challenges homeless hub plan that he claims has 'been characterised by secrecy'Mannix Flynn challenges homeless hub plan that he claims has 'been characterised by secrecy'


cannabiscourtCorkTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Simon Harris retains seat after mammoth Wicklow countSimon Harris retains seat after mammoth Wicklow count

Fianna Fáil openly divided over possible talks with Sinn FéinFianna Fáil openly divided over possible talks with Sinn Féin

Holly creates history: 'People said that’s a Fine Gael seat - no, they’re all Cork South West seats'Holly creates history: 'People said that’s a Fine Gael seat - no, they’re all Cork South West seats'

Few changes in Kerry constituency as Healy-Rae brothers re-electedFew changes in Kerry constituency as Healy-Rae brothers re-elected


Lifestyle

These are the dog days of mid-February. New year, new you is long gone, helped on its way by the box of Scots Clan that somehow managed to escape the feeding frenzy at Christmas time. Spring is coming, but not yet. It’s still dark when we get up in the mornings, and by 6pm at night. The kids start “why do we have to get up for school every morning?” by Tuesday, and it goes downhill after that.Learner Dad: I get ants in my pants around 11am on Saturday morning if we don't have a plan

An Irish film director said he was still in touch with “Jihad Jane”, a wannabe American terrorist who was sentenced to 10 years in a US prison after plotting murder in Waterford.'She was a larger-than-life character' - Irish film director speaks about 'Jihad Jane' ahead of movie release

Whether you’ve gone totally plant-based or you’re trying to be more of a flexitarian, Liz Connor hears how to ease gassy episodes.Going vegan? A nutritionist explains how to stop wind and bloating

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s upset her widowed father is already in another relationship.‘We lost our mum last year and dad’s already seeing someone else – how can he move on so fast?’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »