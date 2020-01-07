'He threatened to shoot me' - Man charged with breaching safety order remanded in custody

A 49-year-old man barged into his ex-wife’s house on Sunday night and threatened to shoot her and her new partner, it was alleged in court yesterday.

The accused was charged by Garda Keith Shier with breaching a safety order by putting his ex-wife in fear and he applied to be released on bail yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused his bail application and remanded him in custody until Thursday.

The garda said that when the accused was arrested, charged, and cautioned he replied: “That is a load of bollocks — absolute lies.”

Garda Shier said there was an objection to bail based on the seriousness of the alleged breach of the safety order and fears for the safety of the defendant’s wife and her partner if the defendant got drunk again.

It was alleged at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court that the defendant entered his wife’s home by force, pushing her out of the way as he forced his way in the front door, and ran upstairs to the children’s bedroom. He was later arrested in the house in a highly intoxicated state, Garda Shier said.

The garda testified: “He made threats that he would shoot both parties.”

His ex-wife said she had concerns about the defendant going drinking if he got bail.

“The kids are afraid of their lives of their father since last night,” she said. “He pushed open the door. He threated to shoot me last night.

“[Beforehand] he sent text messages that were not making sense. I knew he was drinking. I went out to try and reason with him but he pushed the door in.

“He threatened to shoot me. He threatened to shoot [partner’s name]”

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor Diane Hallahan, the witness said she was not afraid of him when he was not drinking but she believed he had a drink problem.

Asked if she took seriously the alleged threats to shoot her and her partner, the witness said: “He was drunk.”

Ms Hallahan commented that this was a very fair answer.

When the defendant got into the witness box he said: “I don’t want to drink anymore. I won’t contact her ever again. I would abstain from everything 100%.”

He denied making the threats alleged. He said the door was opened for him and he went upstairs to his children because of a particular concern that one of them was upset.

“I am 100% sure I did not make them threats… I apologise for calling to the house with drink on me,” he said.

Judge Kelleher acceded to the application by Sergeant Gearóid Davis to remand the accused in custody. The case was adjourned until Thursday but the judge said a renewed bail application could be made on that occasion.