News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'He should never drive on a public road again' - Judge hands down 20-year driving ban

'He should never drive on a public road again' - Judge hands down 20-year driving ban
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 06:03 PM

An explosive car crash caused a woman catastrophic head injuries on the Mallow Road in Co. Cork and the sentencing judge said it was his view the man responsible should never drive on a public road again.

The judge at Cork Circuit Criminal Court described the driving as scandalously dangerous.

Forty-year-old Martin Feehan of Killaltangh via Banagher, Count Galway, was convicted by a jury last November on a charge that at Glencaum, Grenagh, Cork, on February 16, 2015, his dangerous driving caused serious bodily harm to Bríd Hallihan.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said society would not be served by jailing the defendant but would benefit from him being put off the road for a substantial period.

The judge imposed a sentence of three years which he suspended. He also disqualified him from driving for 20 years.

Defence senior counsel Siobhán Lankford suggested after the lengthy ban was imposed that it would be backdated to February 2015 to take into consideration the fact that the accused had not driven since the accident.

Judge Ó Donnabháin refused that application and said the 20-year ban would commence from today.

He added:

In my view he should never drive on a public road again.

Garda Maria Gibbons said the injured party sustained catastrophic brain injuries and still required full-time care.

The defendant was on the overtaking lane on a two-lane stretch that was clearly signposted at various stages as ending after 500 and 200 metres and he failed to get in behind a heavy goods vehicle in the inside lane.

The defendant’s car went on to the wrong side of the road where there was a head-on collision with another car.

The judge said that pleading not guilty to the charge was a fantasy and that the jury was 100% correct in reaching a guilty verdict.

Judge Ó Donnabháin recalled one witness described the collision as being “like a bomb exploding”.

“His driving was truly scandalous, genuinely dangerous, to continue driving in an overtaking lane and make no effort to get in on the driving lane was 100% correctly ascribed by the jury as dangerous driving,” the judge said.

The judge said there was no scheme in the defendant’s evidence where he came across as naïve to the extent that the judge wondered about his capacity to drive safely.

READ MORE

Fianna Fáil's Thomas Byrne refuses to apologise for liking abusive tweet on McDonald

More on this topic

CIT student offers to compensate man he knocked out with 'self-defence' punchCIT student offers to compensate man he knocked out with 'self-defence' punch

Jury awards €1m damages to woman raped multiple times while she slept by her then boyfriendJury awards €1m damages to woman raped multiple times while she slept by her then boyfriend

Man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife after trying to ram blanket down her mouth is remanded in custodyMan who allegedly threatened to kill his wife after trying to ram blanket down her mouth is remanded in custody

Judge grants temporary freezing orders in row over shares in Galway Clinic private hospitalJudge grants temporary freezing orders in row over shares in Galway Clinic private hospital


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

'Cork Connect': Private bus to connect Apple HQ with Little Island'Cork Connect': Private bus to connect Apple HQ with Little Island

Two weather warnings in place for election day with Storm Ciara on the wayTwo weather warnings in place for election day with Storm Ciara on the way

Sean O'Riordan on the Canvass: Pundits predictions that two sitting Cork North West TDs over the lineSean O'Riordan on the Canvass: Pundits predictions that two sitting Cork North West TDs over the line

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man, 70s, dies in collision in KerryGardaí appeal for witnesses after man, 70s, dies in collision in Kerry


Lifestyle

The make-up mogul isn’t the only celebrity who loves the cult wellness drink.Bone broth: Kylie Jenner drinks it every day, but what does it do?

As Selena Gomez says she would like to get rid of Instagram, an expert offers advice for safe social media use.5 ways to have a healthier relationship with social media

While Saoirse Ronan is our best hope at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Esther McCarthy looks back at magic Irish moments of previous eventsIreland’s greatest nights at the Oscars

If at first you don’t succeed… admit that you’re a bit down about it.Should we stop hiding our emotions at work? New study says authenticity boosts success and wellbeing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »