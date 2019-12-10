'He put his hands around my neck and started to choke me' - Cork man convicted of assaulting his sister

A woman testified today that she was embarrassed to be making a complaint to gardaí that her brother had assaulted her by punching her, knocking her to the floor and catching her by the throat after she turned down the radio.

Dawn Walsh said the incident dated back four years to December 9, 2015, at the family home on the Commons Road.

She said her brother, Bernard Walsh, who is aged around 40, had the radio blaring in the kitchen when he was painting the front room.

She said he came into the kitchen after she turned down the radio and he was shouting and roaring and threw a half-full plastic bottle of Sprite on the floor.

“From then he was digging me in the back and shoulders and threw me on the ground… I couldn’t breathe.

He put his hands around my neck and started to choke me.

"I started screaming. He put his hand over my mouth to stop me screaming.

"Eventually he left me up off the floor.

“I said, ‘you just literally assaulted me’. I rang the guards. He said, ‘Nothing happened’,” Dawn Walsh testified.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said that what Ms Walsh was saying was inconsistent with what she had said in her statement to gardaí a month after this occurred.

The solicitor suggested that Ms Walsh made the complaint because he said: “You wanted your brother out of the house.”

Ms Walsh denied this and said she was the one who left the house after the disputed incident.

Bernard Walsh of 1 Coppinger Haven, Castle Redmond Court, Midleton, County Cork, pleaded not guilty to assaulting his sister four years ago.

He said that Dawn Walsh came at him on that occasion and that he merely defended himself by putting her down on to the floor.

He used the training that he had in previous employment in the security industry.

Judge Con O’Leary said that the defendant had used his security training.

The judge said Bernard Walsh had used professional methods to deal with a personal problem and convicted him of assault.

He adjourned the matter until February 19 next for a report on the defendant’s suitability for 200 hours of community service instead of four months in prison.

The judge also ordered Bernard Walsh to bring €750 compensation to court for the injured party.