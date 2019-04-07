'He keeps smiling' - Seán Cox to leave hospital for first time to attend charity match in his honour

Seán Cox will attend a charity match to raise funds for his recovery at the Aviva Stadium on Friday.
It will be the first time he will attend an event outside a hospital setting since he was assaulted.
The 53-year-old father of three was attacked almost a year ago outside Anfield, before Liverpool played Roma in the Champions League.
On Friday, a team of Liverpool legends will take on a Republic of Ireland selection to support Seán's medical care.
The latest squads for next week's #LFC Legends game with @FAIreland XI. 🙌
You can get your tickets to help support the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust
Friend of the family and head of the organising committee, Stephen Felle, said it will be an emotional evening.
"I was speaking to her this morning I said does Seán know his going and she said he does and he's excited and she keeps reminding him and he keeps smiling and he can't wait."