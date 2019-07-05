News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'He is very lucky to be alive' - Locals react as boy, 5, finds loaded gun in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 02:37 PM

A group of children discovered a loaded gun while playing in West Dublin yesterday.

The child who found the loaded gun is just five years old.

It is understood it was found close to where a man was shot last weekend.

The children came upon the gun near Castlecurragh Park in Mulhuddart at around 5pm in the evening.

It is understood the Glock pistol was thrown from a car which was being chased by gardaí at around 4.45pm yesterday.

Gardaí were informed and are carrying out an investigation.

Locals in the area said they are shocked by what happened.

One resident said: "It is happening too often. They are burning out cars in the field up beside us. It is ridiculous. It is the innocent kids that are going to be hurt."

The weapon was found close to where a 41-year-old man was injured in a shooting last Saturday

Local Councillor Breda Hanaphy says yesterday's events could have resulted in tragedy.

"He is very lucky to be alive," she said. "Can you imagine. What is a child's first instinct? He will pick up a gun or anything and say, 'oh does this work?"

"We hear it in America, how many children have died from guns in the home. He is very lucky to be alive. A gun, ready loaded; ready to go."

Local councillor Kieran Dennison said it is the latest shocking incident in the area.

Gardaí at the scene of a shooting in Castlecurragh Heath in Mulhuddart last month, close to where the gun was found yesterday.
Cllr Dennison said: "I think some have said it was only a matter of time before children stumbled across a gun in that area because there are so many guns involved in the recent dispute between these gangs in Dublin West.

"It's lucky that the children involved had the good sense to not to handle the gun, to leave it and call the Guards and that the Guards reacted so quickly as well."

