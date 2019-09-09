News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'He hasn't paid a price': Fiona Doyle says paedophile father's sentence too lenient as release date approaches

'He hasn't paid a price': Fiona Doyle says paedophile father's sentence too lenient as release date approaches
Fiona Doyle
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 01:29 PM

Convicted paedophile Patrick O'Brien will walk free from jail next month after six years behind bars.

He was originally sentenced to 12 years after being convicted of systematically abusing his daughter Fiona Doyle in the 1970s and 80s.

Ms Doyle says the abuse by her father started the night before her First Holy Communion and went on for a decade.

"Everywhere and anywhere he could," she said. "The cemetery, the beach, family holidays, days out, the golf course, nearly every day."

She said her late mother knew what was going on, saying: "I was always called 'your father's whore'. Then she would deny she said it."

Patrick O'Brien
Patrick O'Brien

In 2013, Mr O'Brien, originally from Dún Laoghaire in Dublin, was found guilty of repeatedly raping his daughter between 1973 and 1982. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with nine years suspended.

In 2015, Ms Doyle appealed the ruling and the Court of Appeal ruled it was unduly lenient. They said he would have to serve nine of the 12 years, with three suspended.

He would have been behind bars until 2022.

But after good behaviour, O'Brien, who is now 80, is due to be released on October 24.

Ms Doyle says she is struggling to come to terms with the idea of his walking free.

"He hasn't paid a price. I will always suffer with the effects of what he's done," she said.

She is still waiting to hear where Mr O'Brien will go once he is released.

READ MORE

Sentence for rapist father of Fiona Doyle 'unduly lenient', court rules

More on this topic

Man arrested in Tallaght murder investigation released without chargeMan arrested in Tallaght murder investigation released without charge

Second person arrested in connection with death of Tallaght man last monthSecond person arrested in connection with death of Tallaght man last month

Calls for 'new look' at policing in north Dublin following shootingCalls for 'new look' at policing in north Dublin following shooting

17 arrests made during day of action in Cork, including suspected child porn arrest17 arrests made during day of action in Cork, including suspected child porn arrest

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Garda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in CorkGarda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in Cork

Varadkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday AgreementVaradkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday Agreement

Taoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime MinisterTaoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime Minister

Gardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probeGardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probe


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Musician, performer and songwriter, Eleanor McEvoy

The first of the four big fashion weeks has been a riot of parties, celebs and epic collections, Katie Wright reports.6 things everyone is talking about from New York Fashion Week so far

The much-misunderstood pot plants that won’t wither away while you’re abroad.How to get the most out of your cacti – the garden centre’s greatest oddities

Here’s our verdict on the vegan columnist’s latest recipe collection.Cookbook review: East by Meera Sodha

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »