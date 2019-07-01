'He had everything going for him': Tributes paid to talented boxer and father-to-be Kevin Sheehy

Update 2.30pm: Tributes have been paid to Kevin Sheehy, a young boxer who was killed in a hit and run in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

Mr Sheehy’s body was discovered around 4.40am at Hyde Road on the south side of the city.

He had suffered fatal injuries following a hit and run, gardaí said.

It is understood that a short time prior to his death, Mr Sheehy, 20, had left a house party where he had gone while celebrating Limerick’s Munster Hurling Final victory over Tipperary yesterday evening.

Garda sources said they believe they have found the vehicle involved in the fatal incident.

A black coloured Mitsubishi Shogun jeep was seized by gardaí on the north side of Limerick.

This vehicle will be examined forensically to confirm whether or not it is the car that was involved in the fatal incident.

The State Pathologist is to conduct a post mortem on Mr Sheehy’s body at University Hospital Limerick.

Mr Sheehy, a member of the St Francis Boxing Club, had dedicated his life to boxing, said his coach Ken Moore.

The deceased champion boxer was due to become a father in five weeks.

“He was the type of kid you could make a hundred tributes to. He was loved by everyone. He was very, very talented,” Mr Moore said.

“As an athlete, he was very special, he was five-times Irish champion, he is a current under-22 champion, which he has held for the last two years, even though he is only 20 years of age,” Mr Moore explained.

“He was tipped by Bernard Dunne High Performance as an athlete they were looking at for the 2024 Olympics.

"He had everything going for him. The guy was never in trouble a day in his life, even though he was from a rough area,” Mr Moore said.

He described Mr Sheehy’s death as “just senseless.”

Boxing was his life and his life was changing because in five weeks time he was due to have a baby girl. He’s only 20, but he’s with Emma, his fiancé, since they were fifteen.

"They were having a baby and it was all set up good for them.”

Mr Sheehy had just taken a break from boxing after celebrating being crowned the Hull Box Cup heavyweight champion one week ago.

“He had a couple of weeks off, because we are just back from England where he won another big international competition.

"He was getting four or five weeks off from me before we went back and made a serious assault on the league title,” Mr Moore said.

“In these sort of situations everyone says (the deceased) was a special person, but this kid just had something special.

He had that x-factor. He’s the best fighter I’ve trained since Andy Lee. He was special. It wasn't just his skills - he was so dedicated.

“It had been his goal to win the Hull Championship which he did. He told me over there that he hadn’t drank (alcohol) in eleven weeks in the build up to it, because he wanted to get this right and because he wanted to live right, and because he wanted to succeed in his sport - not only for himself, but for his family and for his baby girl.”

Mr Sheehy, one of three siblings, is survived by his father Kevin and mother Tracey, and, his two sisters.

“He was just a great kid, he really was. I loved him. It’s a sad day,” said a tearful Mr Moore.

Boxer Kevin Sheehy. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Update 12.55pm: A talented young boxer has been killed in a hit and run in Limerick overnight.

20-year-old Kevin Sheehy was struck by a jeep on the Hyde Road at around 4.40am.

The Olympic hopeful, who had won a number of national titles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí believe a black Mitsubishi Shogun was involved in the collision, and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340.

Gardaí investigating fatal Limerick hit and run recover 'vehicle of interest'

Update 10.50am: Gardaí have recovered a vehicle which they suspect may have been involved in a fatal hit and run incident in Limerick city, early this morning.

The vehicle was recovered by gardaí at an undisclosed location.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead on Hyde Road on the south of the city after his body was discovered shortly before 5am.

Gardaí believe he was struck by a vehicle which left the scene.

Gardaí received a 999 call at 4.47am in relation to the incident.

The man’s body remains at the scene.

Gardaí have closed Hyde Road, pending garda technical and forensic examinations of the scene.

Gardaí have confirmed a “vehicle of interest” has been recovered.

However, gardaí are continuing to appeal for information about the movements of a black coloured Mitsubishi Shogun jeep this morning, around the time of the fatal hit and run.

Gardaí suspect the jeep was involved in the fatal incident and that it “failed to remain at the scene”.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone “who may have dash cam footage” to contact investigating gardaí at Roxboro Road station.

The investigation is being led by Superintendent Brian Sugrue who confirmed the victim’s body has remained at the scene.

Superintendent Sugrue said a section of Hyde Road has been designated a crime scene.

The Garda Scenes of Crime Unit are at the scene and we are awaiting the arrival of a Forensic Collision unit to carry out examinations at the scene.

“I’m appealing for information about a black Jeep, a Mitsubishi, that we suspect may have had something to do with it,” he added.

Debris found at the scene was recovered by gardaí and placed into garda evidence bags.

“A number of exhibits have been recovered,” Supt Sugrue confirmed.

The victim, who is from the south side of Limerick city, has not been named.

Superintendent Sugrue said he wished to “thank all those in the community who have already come forward with information” for gardaí.

“I would continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Roxboro Road garda station on 061-214340,” Supt Sugrue said.

Earlier: Man, 20s, dies following hit and run incident in Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal hit and run incident in Limerick.

A man in his early 20s has died following the incident.

Gardaí say the incident between the pedestrian and a jeep that occurred on Hyde Road at around 4.40am this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, where his body remains pending a Garda Technical Examination.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, a black Mitsubishi Shogun jeep, failed to remain at the scene.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the incident, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340.

They said that investigations are ongoing.