'He demanded a lift to Heathrow': Drunk man awoken by garda in Cork thought he was in London

A drunken man who appeared to have fallen asleep in Cork city while standing over a bag believed he was in London when a garda woke him.

Garda Brendan Ryan gave this evidence at Cork District Court today.

The man who believed he was in London on May 23 when he was in Cork city centre was somewhere else again when his case was called at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would deal with the case against 27-year-old Richard Barry of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, in his absence.

Barry was charged with being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a source of danger to himself or others – an offence under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

Garda Ryan testified that he was on patrol at Winthrop Street, Cork, at around 11pm on May 23 when he saw the unusual sight.

“He was bent over to pick up a bag and appeared to have fallen asleep in this position,” Garda Ryan said.

When I spoke to him he believed he was in London. He demanded a lift to Heathrow to get a flight to Stansted.

The young man was arrested at the time and charged with being drunk and a source of danger.

Judge Kelleher convicted him of the public order offence and fined him €250.

Richard Barry had two similar previous convictions for being drunk and a danger, Inspector Ronan Kennelly said.