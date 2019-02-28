NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hawe family and Garda Commissioner to discuss protecting women

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 10:25 PM
By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has confirmed he will meet the family of Clodagh Hawe next week to listen to their concerns.

Clodagh Hawe’s mother, Mary Coll, and sister, Jacqueline Connolly, after meeting the justice minister. Picture: Gareth Chaney

Ms Hawe and her three sons, Liam, 13, Niall, 11, and Ryan, 6, were murdered by her husband, Alan Hawe, in Cavan in August 2016. He then took his own life.

As well as a new and full inquiry, her family want measures to protect women who may be vulnerable and in danger.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan yesterday met Clodagh’s mother, Mary Coll, and sister, Jacqueline Connolly. Four weeks ago, they were refused a request for copies of Garda files into the murder investigation.

After the meeting, Mr Flanagan said one of their main requests was to meet Mr Harris.

“I was happy to be able to tell them that I have arranged for that to happen at an early date,” he said.

“The family also presented me with an initial submission for consideration on a range of legislative and other measures to prevent and address matters concerning the unlawful deaths of family members.”

READ MORE: Juveniles ‘felt they’d get away with crime’ amid failure to prosecute 3,500 young offenders

Mr Flanagan said he was arranging for a study to be conducted on such cases to establish if there is a need for special protocols, legislative or other changes.

“The person conducting this research will meet with the family and other similarly affected families, as well as State agencies, to see what is possible and what would help on a systemic basis,” he said.

Mr Harris said he would listen to the family’s concerns and would be as open and transparent as possible, before making any decision on the issue of possibly releasing the investigating file.

