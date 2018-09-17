Home»Breaking News»ireland

‘Hate crime’ probe after man assaulted in ‘racially-motivated’ incident

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 08:51 PM

Police in Belfast have appealed for information after a man in his 30s was assaulted by a group of teenagers in what police are calling a racial hate crime.

An 18-year-old man and two teenage boys aged 16 and 17 years old were arrested on suspicion of assault.

All three remain in police custody.

The assault took place in East Bridge Street area this evening.

Inspector Sayers said: “Shortly before 5:35pm, it was reported that a number of youths had assaulted a man in his 30’s in the area.

“The male was treated at the scene for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Inquiries are continuing but police are treating this as a racially-motivated hate crime.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1035 17/9/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

An 18-year-old female was cautioned in relation to the incident.

- Press Association


