Harris writes to social media giants and tech firm bosses in bid to stop 'misinformation' about vaccines

Health Minister Simon Harris has written to social media giants, tech firm bosses and sports bodies in a bid to stop damaging “misinformation” about vaccines ahead of an alliance launch this week.

In letters seen by the Irish Examiner, Mr Harris has called internet company bosses to a meeting to focus on how to combat the spread of misinformation about vaccinations.

The demand comes ahead of a launch tomorrow of an alliance of healthcare professionals and policymakers to promote the take up of immunisations.

In letters to the heads of Facebook, Google Ireland, Twitter and Pinterest, Mr Harris wrote:

Vaccine hesitancy has been identified by the World Health Organisation as one of the ten leading threats to global health in 2019.

The alliance will examine how better to promote programmes, particularly the childhood immunisation programme and the HPV vaccine for girls and boys.

It hopes to “increase vaccination uptake rates by promoting vaccination and improving understanding of, and confidence in, vaccination among the public in Ireland,” added the minister.

He specifically pointed out to the internet company bosses that “one of the sources of misinformation about vaccination is social media” and that the EU had also identified the need to combat “the spread of disinformation in the digital era” as a key priority in tackling vaccine hesitancy.

The minister added:

Therefore, I would like to invite you to a meeting on social media, vaccination and vaccine hesitancy. I am particularly interested in hearing your proposals on how we can work together to combat the spread of misinformation about vaccination.

The request comes as after Mr Harris last month said social media giants must stop the spread of “downright lies” by anti-vaccination groups online.

He pleaded with parents to steer clear of “pseudo-science and the tweet machine”, which spreads false information about the “life-saving” HPV vaccine.

The HSE was forced to launch an information campaign last year after take-up of the HPV vaccination fell to 50%. Mr Harris said he is also concerned about the number of children who are not getting the MMR vaccine.

Clinical trials have shown HPV vaccines are safe, and that potential allergic reactions and possible side effects are extremely rare.

In a separate letter to sports bodies and Sports Minister Shane Ross, Mr Harris also called for groups to get on board the information campaign.

He said the family of Laura Brennan were encouraging individuals, teams and organisations to get behind it, asking teams and individuals to wear the HPV vaccine logo on the jersey of their favourite sports team. Ms Brennan died of cervical cancer in March this year.

Laura Brennan who died in March

In the letter to the Federation of Irish Sport, Sport Ireland as well as Mr Ross, he wrote:

I note your excellent working relationship and partnerships with Healthy Ireland and as such, I would ask you to consider whether there are appropriate ways in which your organisation might be able to support this important initiative.

The minister has noted how 80 teams and thousands of individuals have already joined the Brennan family’s campaign.