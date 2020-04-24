Harris warns people against 'stretching their understanding' of restrictions

The Health Minister said people are beginning to stretch the public health advice to stay at home.

It comes amid evidence of more people moving around and flouting the restrictions.

The Government has said complacency is the new enemy and people need to stick to the guidelines in order to suppress the virus further.

Minister Harris said there is evidence of more people not doing that.

"Whilst it's still quiet, it's not as quiet as it was a few days ago," he said.

"I think we're all beginning to realise that people are, I'm not saying they're flouting the public health advice, people are a little bit tired, a little bit fatigued and I think people are beginning to stretch their understanding of the public health advice."

Minister Harris' warning comes as Met Eireann is forecasting high temperatures across the country as we come into the weekend.

The forecaster says that temperatures are expected reach as high as 20 degrees.

"Mist and fog will lift early tomorrow and it will be a dry day again with a mix of cloud and sunshine, there's a risk once again of isolated showers, mostly in the west.

"Afternoon highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, but lower along the coasts affected by the light and variable north to northeast breezes."