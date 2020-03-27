Harris warns businesses 'if you can't heed the rules, you shouldn't be operating'

Simon Harris says he will have no issue with shutting down businesses and construction sites.

The Minister for Health says that construction sites, factories and other businesses will be visited by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) in the coming days, and have the power to immediately close premises if they are found not to be in compliance with government-directed physical distancing and hygiene practices in the fight against Coronavirus.

The number of people who have died having contracted Covid-19 in Ireland has more than doubled to 19, after ten new deaths were confirmed last night.

Major concerns have been flagged about large construction sites across the country with over 1,000 workers working in cramped conditions and without running water.

"Basically, we've given these businesses 48 hours from yesterday to comply," Minister Harris said.

"All construction sites have been told they have 48 hours to make sure, and we will be using agencies of the state to inspect sites.

"I know that in addition to your personal health, it defeats the purpose of the efforts we're making if you're coming home from work and spreading the virus to your family.

"We need construction to continue in many cases, there are hotels and hospitals we may need in the future, but public health comes first here.

"If you can't heed the rules, whether you're a factory or business, you shouldn't be operating.

" We passed legislation last week, and we'll have more legislation passed today and if it requires me to use those powers of enforcement to close down premises, I won't be found wanting in that regard."

Mr Harris added that people should not be focusing on those entering the country as a high risk of spreading the disease over our family and neighbours.

"You're most likely to pick up the virus in your own home and from your own family," Mr Harris added.

"If you decide to continue to leave your home unnecessarily, you're risking spreading this virus.

"If you're leaving your house today to make an unnecessary visit, you're a greater risk of spreading that virus than people coming into this country, you're risking people's lives.

"I need you to stay at home unless you absolutely have to leave, anytime we leave our home we risk spreading the germs that are this virus.

"Every evening we're seeing more and more cases of community transmission, accounting for 51% of cases, travel is just 21% of cases, that will keep coming down, as fewer and fewer are travelling globally.

"I don't mean to be narky, this isn't about someone coming from abroad and sneezing, anyone of us could have it now and we wouldn't know about it, we need to think like we have the virus."

The Minister added his is concerned about the rate of growth of the virus in Ireland and says we still appear to be behind the curve.

"When we were producing our prediction model of 15,000 confirmed cases by the end of the month, that was 33% growth, we've seen an average of 20-something percent.

"We will soon have a lot more people tested and a lot more results will come through, we're expecting that the number will continue to rise and rise and rise in the future."

There are over 40 patients in ICUs across the country with the virus, and the government's focus will now be on reducing the number of patients who end up in intensive care.

The national health emergency team will meet this morning to discuss the issue.

"People are getting very sick and I'm concerned about the prevalence in nursing homes and the like, this is a small country, and the rate of infection is not evenly spread," Mr Harris added.

"56% of cases are in Dublin, and the next county is Cork is at 11%, meaning 67% of cases are between two cities, and we'll be looking at what measures we can we take to slow down spread in different parts of the country."