Harris told of extra €191m children's hospital costs in August, memo shows

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 08:12 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Minister for Health Simon Harris was made aware of an overspend at the new National Children's Hospital in August last year.

An internal memo shows that Mr Harris was given details of extra construction costs totalling around €191m.

However, he has reiterated his position that he did not know the final overspend figure until November.

It was also revealed today that both the secretary general and assistant secretary general of the Department of Health were told of a €391m overrun at a meeting about the children's hospital last September.

The release of the memos come after new documents showed that senior Department of Health officials knew that a €400m overspend was coming back in September.

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said today there was no reason to ask about the cost of the National Children's Hospital ahead of the Budget.

He claimed he only discussed overruns in current expenditure in Health ahead of October's Budget and there was no talk around the spiralling cost of the National Children's Hospital.


