Harris to go ahead with planned cancer warnings on alcohol

Health Minister Simon Harris is set to drive ahead with planned cancer health warnings on all alcohol products despite staunch opposition from a vocal minority of TDs and senators.

Department of Health sources said Mr Harris will move to ensure the new label rule will be included in the Public Health Alcohol Bill when the legislation is put before the Oireachtas again in the coming days.

Yesterday, it emerged at least 12 TDs — four from Fine Gael, four from Fianna Fáil, and four Independents — said they want to delete the planned cancer warning from the new bill.

The 12 TDs are Peter Burke, Tony McLoughlin, Pat Deering, and Peter Fitzpatrick of Fine Gael; Bobby Aylward, Kevin O’Keeffe, Eamon Scanlon, and Declan Breathnach of Fianna Fáil; and Independents Noel Grealish, Michael Fitzmaurice, Carol Nolan, and Michael Collins.

The bid to scrap the health warning has been backed by the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland, with its director Patricia Callan saying the planned new law is wrong as “focusing on one health issue alone does not give a full or accurate picture”.

Despite the concerns, it is understood Mr Harris will still attempt to force through the new health warnings, with Department of Health sources saying the minister remains “determined” to address “the harms caused by the misuse of alcohol”.

In plans due to be put back before the Oireachtas, Mr Harris is expected to say minimum unit pricing, the regulation of certain alcohol advertisements, the separation of alcohol products from other items in shops, and health warnings will still be included in proposed new laws.

While taking account of concerns from a vocal minority of TDs and senators, he will say he is “clear that the link between alcohol and cancer must be highlighted”.

The doubling-down on the stance by Mr Harris is expected to be strongly backed by the Irish Cancer Society, which has repeatedly urged the health minister not to give in to what the group has described as the vested interests of the alcohol industry.

It is also likely to be supported by a number of high-ranking medics, including one of the country’s top liver specialists and chair of the Alcohol Health Alliance, Prof Frank Murray, who has said “there is a compelling argument for having warning labels”.