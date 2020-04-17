Harris: There may be need for more stringent checks in airports

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said he is not ruling out “more stringent” checks for people travelling into Irish airports.
“Particularly as we potentially move out of the very, very serious restrictions that are in place, there may then be a need for more stringent checks on the airports to make sure that while we’re all doing what we’re meant to be doing here, that we don’t have other people coming in who aren’t taking it as seriously in their country as we are here,” he told the Pat Kenny show on Newstalk.
Mr Harris acknowledged that while there are a “very, very small” number of people coming into the country, there are valid reasons for people to be arriving in Ireland - such as healthcare workers returning from abroad, Irish citizens being repatriated and workers involved in the delivery of key medical and PPE supplies.
The Minister also insisted public health officials at the airport are “not just handing a leaflet and saying ‘on your way’”.
Mr Harris was commenting on reports that the Irish fruit company Keelings had brought a number of people from Eastern Europe to work for the picking season.
The firm confirmed to the show that seasonal workers arrived on a chartered Ryanair flight from Bulgaria on Monday, and that they will be following the public health advice of 14 days of restricted movement for any new arrivals in the country.
The Minister said the food production industry in Ireland remains open as it is considered an essential service.
“Flights are not grounded, but I don’t care what you’re coming to Ireland for.
"If you arrive in Ireland - whether you’re Irish, whether you’re not Irish, whether you’re coming to work, or for whatever reason - you have to stay at home for 14 days.
“I’ve seen very briefly the statement from the company in question that they’ve put all those staff into effective quarantine for 14 days, which would be in line with public health advice."
Officials are working on an app to assist contact tracing efforts, he said, and he'd like to see that used to make sure people are isolating as they are instructed to do when they arrive in the country.