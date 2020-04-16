Harris: Stopping Covid-19 spread in nursing homes a 'priority'

The Minister for Health says stopping the spread of Covid-19 in nursing homes is now his number one priority.

"We need to have a serious conversation about how we care for older people in this country after this pandemic, the current model is not fit for purpose," Simon Harris said.

There are over 25,000 people in nursing homes across Ireland, 30% of which are dealing with a Coronavirus outbreak, there have been 245 deaths in nursing homes, 28 in community hospitals and 17 in residential institutions from Covid-19-related illnesses so far.

More than half of the number of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland took place in these settings, and these statistics were not provided by the state until last Friday.

Clusters of the virus have grown from the mid-20s in March to more than 200 in nursing homes and other residential care facilities.

Mr Harris added that when it comes to integrating private nursing homes into our public health system "there is a piece missing," which will need to be looked at as the next government attempts to roll our Slaintécare.

Nursing home representative groups say that the sector is now in a state of "crisis" due to being "neglected" by the state at the outbreak of the virus.

Speaking during Thursday's Dail session, Mr Harris said that although the virus does not discriminate, it is clear older people are those most at risk.

"We cannot allow the viewpoint to fester that nursing home residents are not our responsibility," Mr Harris said.

"They are citizens of this country.

"Nursing homes are our priority, and we need to take serious action, no doubt this is a virus that doesn't discriminate but has an impact on older people.

"91% of deaths have been people over 65, and two-thirds had underlying health conditions, and this virus is having a devastating impact on the nursing home sector.

"There is a huge amount of work underway, we have 18 Covid-19 response teams going into nursing homes, 61 of our own HSE staff in nursing homes, and that number is expected to grow.

"The financial scheme of €72m will open tomorrow, and funding will start flowing to the nursing home sector next week."

It was noted during the Dáil debate that nursing home staff are not being tested for Covid-19 unless they have two symptoms, in line with the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), but Mr Harris believes this testing criteria will be broadened next week.

Mr Harris added that he is holding a meeting with Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) on Thursday evening, in which he will discuss an enhanced role for the group.

"HIQA knows the sector inside out, they're already helping, but I'd like to see a set of standards set up by HIQA, ensuring staffing is beefed up, and testing is expanded for asymptomatic residents," Mr Harris said.

"I can't prevent every fatality but we can make sure we do everything possible."

The HSE says 1,250 deliveries of PPE are being made every week to nursing homes, which consist about 2000-3000 palettes carrying over one million pieces of PPE.

There is an issue around shortage of gowns, however the HSE say 2,000 more are to arrive this week, and 1million more are to start arriving from April 18.

"We hope to increase testing capacity next week, I want to see asymptomatic testing which could really help this sector," Mr Harris added.

Mr Harris will meet again with Nursing Homes Ireland, who represent a majority of Irish nursing homes, on Friday.