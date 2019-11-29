News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Harris slammed for 'washing his hands' of smoky coal health impacts

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Friday, November 29, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Health Minister Simon Harris has been slammed for “washing his hands” of the serious public health impacts of smoky coal.

Poor air quality has been linked to over 1,500 premature deaths in Ireland and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has described air pollution as the single biggest environmental health risk.

In a letter to Fianna Fáil TD James Browne, Mr Harris claims the impact of smoky fuels on people’s health “does not fall under the remit of the Department of Health” and referred the politician to the Department of the Environment.

The Government has been accused of putting the coal industry ahead of the lives of people by not pressing ahead with a nationwide ban on the fuel and instead has bowed to threats of legal action.

Mr Browne, who wrote to Mr Harris asking for his view on the health implications associated with burning the fossil fuel said: “I am appalled at the fact that the minister has washed his hands of this. It shows a lack of awareness and a lack of comprehension.

“He has given a Pontius Pilate response by saying ‘it has nothing to do with me’, especially given the mounting evidence,” said Mr Browne pointing to serious issues with premature deaths, asthma related illnesses and cardiac problems.

In the Dáil, Environment Minister Richard Bruton was criticised after he said it is “disappointing” that a number of coal companies have indicated that they would legally challenge a nationwide ban: “When one gets legal advice that a proposition... could bring down the ban on smoky coal that prevails in 26 major urban areas, including Dublin, one has to tread carefully.”

