News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Harris says removing private practice from public hospitals is 'right thing to do'

Harris says removing private practice from public hospitals is 'right thing to do'
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 06:47 AM

The Health Minister says removing private practice from public hospitals is the right thing to do.

However, Simon Harris says the independent review group's proposal will be difficult to implement and more detail is needed before a decision is made.

The report says ending the practice will cost the state €6.5 billion and take 10 years to put in place.

The Health Minister says it is something that needs to be considered carefully.

"What the de Buitléir report effectively says is that yes it is possible to remove private practice from public hospitals but that it is complex, it is costly and it would take a number of years," said Mr Harris.

"Instinctively, I feel that it is the right thing to do but I'm not in any way unaware of the significant challenges that it may pose.

"So it is my intention now to engage with stakeholders and government collegues and return to government in the next few months with proposals in relation to how to respond to the de Buitléir report."

The report, delivered yesterday by Dr Donal de Buitléir, suggested that a 10-year timeframe is the most likely and “realistic” to bring about the needed change in the health system, which Dr de Buitléir labelled as being “unfair, and needs to change”.

That 10 year horizon is twice what had been initially proposed by Sláintecare, with the full cost of implementing the change tagged at €659 million per year, €6.6 billion overall.

Responding to the report, the Irish Medical Organisation says there is no evidence that capacity or waiting lists will improve by banning private patients from public hospitals.

READ MORE

Calls to SVP for help with school costs up 4%

More on this topic

IMO say 'no evidence' waiting lists would improve if private patients banned from public hospitalsIMO say 'no evidence' waiting lists would improve if private patients banned from public hospitals

Dogs really are a person's best friend when it comes to social life, study findsDogs really are a person's best friend when it comes to social life, study finds

INMO: 1,317 nursing vacancies is unacceptableINMO: 1,317 nursing vacancies is unacceptable

Simon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE planSimon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE plan

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

'Dangerous and reckless' to suggest border attacks influence government policy, says Martin'Dangerous and reckless' to suggest border attacks influence government policy, says Martin

Simon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE planSimon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE plan

Prepare for the worst, minister tells Irish companiesPrepare for the worst, minister tells Irish companies

Plan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of DublinPlan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of Dublin


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to bail out that household water waste before further changes to water policy sink your plans with a major bill.How to pour energy into being water wise

When life gives you lemons, is it okay to not make lemonade? Donal O’Keeffe talks with the co-author of a self-help book.Squeezing the most out of life

There are so many decisions and new experiences facing first-year students in the next few months, it would be easy to become overwhelmed. From where to live, who to live with, what clubs to join. And that’s all before you even get to grips with the academic side and how drastically it differs from school.Making Cents: Work out your budget for the college year ahead

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »