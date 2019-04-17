NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Harris reported to authority on collapsed Margiotta case

Lynn Margiotta, from Finglas, Dublin, leaving court after the case. PIC: Collins Courts
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has provided the Policing Authority with a report into the collapsed prosecution against Garda employee Lynn Margiotta over the production of sick notes.

The case against Ms Margiotta and her brother, Tony Margiotta, collapsed last month after a judge in the Circuit Criminal Court ruled Ms Margiotta’s rights to a solicitor and privacy had been breached.

The Irish Examiner yesterday highlighted a litany of unexplained aspects to the investigation into Ms Margiotta, including the circumstances of two arrests and the manner in which she and her brother were charged. Three weeks before her first arrest — by colleagues with whom she had worked — she had lodged a complaint of bullying against a garda member.

Speaking at the AGSI conference, Mr Harris confirmed that he reported the issue to the Policing Authority.

Dr. Tony Margiotta, from Hollystown, Dublin 15, leaving court after the case. PIC: Collins Courts

Asked whether the case was in any way related to the bullying allegation Ms Margiotta had made, Mr Harris said he was unaware of the specifics of that complaint. 

For most of the last four and a half years, she has not received an income from the force, despite being an employee since 1999.

Ms Margiotta had been accused of acquiring the sick notes by deception and her brother was accused of producing these for her.

Dr Margiotta never denied he had given her the sick notes but always maintained that there was nothing unusual in this.

READ MORE

Call for warnings on tumble dryers after inquest into death of former politician in Limerick house fire

The investigating garda told the Circuit Criminal Court he believed Ms Margiotta was unwell for the periods she claimed to be but that was irrelevant to the issue of whether she had acquired the sick certificates by deception.

Ms Margiotta’s solicitor, Yvonne Bambury, has called for a “full and impartial” inquiry into what she said were the “unprecedented circumstances” of the case.

More on this topic

Call for warnings on tumble dryers after inquest into death of former politician in Limerick house fire

Cork teen facing 11 car theft charges must keep 9pm - 6am curfew

Love triangle trial: Defending barrister tells jury case against Patrick Quirke no more than suspicion

Son is 'cruel' to mother who looks after ageing husband, Cork court told

More in this Section

Minister announces new health packages for former residents of Mother and Baby Homes

NI Nobel laureate Mairead Maguire collects journalism award on behalf of Julian Assange

Study to examine impact of rising visitor numbers on Giant’s Causeway

National Broadband Plan could cost €3bn, says Varadkar


Lifestyle

Trend of the Week: Out of the Blue

All set: Impress your Easter guests with experimental table settings

Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs

As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »