Harris prioritising expansion of breastfeeding supports for women

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 11:58 AM

The Health Minister says Ireland has a lot to do in relation to breastfeeding supports for women.

Six in 10 babies in Ireland are breastfed by the time they leave hospital - an increase of just 10% in the last 10 years.

This National Breastfeeding Week, the HSE is sending out information packs to maternity hospitals and primary care centres across the country.

Simon Harris says more resources are needed to help new mothers and babies.

"We need to make sure we can continue that breastfeeding as they go home [from hospital] and as they enter their communities," he said.

"I think looking at the number of lactation consultants across our communities and, indeed, our public health nursing numbers too.

"There are areas of priority for us that we'll be trying to address in the budget."

